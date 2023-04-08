Who Got The Work

Melissa A. Macchia and Erica M. Knear of Taft Stettinius & Hollister have stepped in as defense counsel to Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote are also representing Weaver Popcorn. Co-defendant Spherion Staffing LLC is represented by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter. The case was filed Feb. 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Malamut & Associates on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave to quarantine upon testing positive for COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr, is 5:23-cv-00672, Alvarez v. Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 08, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter Alvarez

Plaintiffs

Malamut & Associates

defendants

Spherion Staffing LLC

Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination