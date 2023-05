Who Got The Work

Kenneth G. Menendez and Kelli Spearman of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for CLS Medical Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of female warehouse worker who alleges claims for gender discrimination and violations of the Equal Pay Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-01231, Alvarez v. Cls Medical, Inc.

Georgia

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Vanessa Alvarez

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Cls Medical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination