Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport and Emanual Browne to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Bongiorno Law Firm on behalf of Ruben Alvarez. The case is 2:22-cv-07489, Alvarez v. Browne et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 09, 2022, 2:59 PM