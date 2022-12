Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BrandSafway LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Space City Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment, hostile work environment and assault. The case is4:22-cv-04337, Alvarez v. BrandSafway LLC.

Construction & Engineering

December 14, 2022, 6:05 PM