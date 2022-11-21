Who Got The Work

Ashley J. Hale and Hanna E. Martin of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in as defense counsel to Asics America Corporation in a pending class action over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed Oct. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Leeds Brown Law on behalf of manual workers seeking to be paid on a weekly basis under New York Labor Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:22-cv-08566, Alvarez v. Asics America Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2022, 7:43 AM