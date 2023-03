New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a privacy class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office Of Paul C. Whalen and Lockridge Grindal Nauen, accuses Apple of harvesting and recording consumers 'user information,' without their consent in order to sell targeted advertisements to third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01752, Alvarez v. Apple, Inc.