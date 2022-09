Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Yosemite National Park, Aramark and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Perez Law Firm on behalf of John Alvarez Sr. The case is 1:22-cv-01228, Alvarez, Sr. v. Yosemite National Park, et al.

September 27, 2022, 3:11 PM