Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hartline Dacus Barger Dryer on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Regal Beloit, an electric motor manufacturer, and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Richard Jason Nava on behalf of Dustin Alvarez and Isnelia Alvarez. The case is 4:22-cv-04182, Alvarez et al v. Rodriguez et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 02, 2022, 6:01 PM