Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Arch Insurance Co. and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kaufman Law on behalf of Shahaney Alvares. The case is 1:23-cv-01986, Alvares v. McGinnis et al.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Shahaney Alvares

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Paul Raley, III

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Arch Insurance Group, Inc.

Arch Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Benjamin McGinnis

Moeller Trucking, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

Hall Booth Smith Atlanta

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision