Who Got The Work

Paul E. Hash and Nichole M. Plagens of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Citadel Drilling and Curtis Wagemakers in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Dec. 21 in Texas Western District Court by the Harman Firm and Anderson Alexander PLLC on behalf of a floor hand who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after complaining about disparate treatment based on race and disability and contends that he was not afforded accommodations after suffering from a workplace-related injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:24-cv-00085, Alvarado v. Citadel Drilling et al.

Energy

March 22, 2024, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

David Alvarado

Plaintiffs

Anderson Alexander, PLLC

The Harman Firm, LLP

defendants

Citadel Drilling

Curtis Wagemakers

James Laverty

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA