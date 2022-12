Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Aquamarine Pools to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by McDonnell Coates on behalf of Josey Alvarado, contends that the defendant falsely accused the plaintiff of recruiting employees and contractors to leave Aquamarine and join a competitor. The case is 3:22-cv-02760, Alvarado v. Aquamarine Pools of DFW LLC.

Texas

December 12, 2022, 5:10 PM