Removed To Federal Court

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PNC Bank to Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, concerning a home construction loan, was filed by attorney Dennis Ramirez on behalf of Catarina Alvarado and Erasmo Alvarado. The case is 7:23-cv-00010, Alvarado et al v. PNC Bank National Association.