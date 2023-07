Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Murphy Rogers Sloss Gambel & Tompkins on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Boyd Racing d/b/a Delta Downs Racetrack, Casino & Hotel and Boyd Gaming to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Gayle Law Firm and the Law Office of Nhan Nhuyen on behalf of Francisco Alvarado and Leticia Alvarado. The case is 2:23-cv-00961, Alvarado et al. v. Boyd Gaming Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 20, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Alvarado

Leticia Alvarado

defendants

Boyd Gaming Corp

Boyd Racing L L C

defendant counsels

Murphy Rogers Et Al

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims