Partner Courtney L. Nichols of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for Buddy's Holding Co. LLC in a pending wrongful termination lawsuit. The case was filed April 15 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Eric I. Frankie on behalf of an employee who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations following a workplace injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:24-cv-10973, Aluzzo v. Buddy's Holding Company LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 30, 2024, 7:24 AM