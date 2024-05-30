Who Got The Work

Partner Courtney L. Nichols of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for Buddy's Holding Co. LLC in a pending wrongful termination lawsuit. The case was filed April 15 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Eric I. Frankie on behalf of an employee who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after seeking disability accommodations following a workplace injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:24-cv-10973, Aluzzo v. Buddy's Holding Company LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 30, 2024, 7:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Salvatore Aluzzo

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Eric I. Frankie

defendants

Buddy's Holding Company LLC

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA