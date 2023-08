Who Got The Work

Justin T. Toth of Ray Quinney & Nebeker has entered an appearance for Clinical Services Corporate Operations in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed July 11 in Utah District Court by Kunzler Bean & Adamson on behalf of Alucent Biomedical Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00445, Alucent Biomedical, Inc. v. Clinical Services Corporate Operations, Inc.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Alucent Biomedical, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kunzler Bean & Adamson

defendants

Clinical Services Corporate Operations, Inc

Clinical Services Corporate Operations, Inc. (dba Allucent)

defendant counsels

Ray Quinney & Nebeker

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims