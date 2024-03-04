Who Got The Work

Merchant & Gould partner Joshua A. Hartman and Rachael L. Rodman of UB Greensfelder have stepped in as defense counsel to MotorTech GmbH in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 19 in Ohio Northern District Court by Husch Blackwell on behalf of ignition and control systems manufacturer Altronic, asserts a single patent related to an ignition controller. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson, is 4:24-cv-00118, Altronic LLC v. MotorTech GmbH, et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 04, 2024, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Altronic LLC

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Jane Doe

John Doe

MotorTech GmbH

defendant counsels

Ub Greensfelder

Merchant & Gould

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims