Murray Garnick, executive vice president and general counsel of tobacco giant Altria Group, will retire April 1. He provided four decades of legal guidance to the Richmond, Virginia-based company, first as outside counsel for some two decades and then in-house, starting in 2008 as associate general counsel. He's been GC since 2017. Succeeding him will be Robert "Bob" McCarter, senior vice president and associate general counsel.

February 01, 2024, 12:28 PM

