Altria Group sued the federal government Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court over a federal tax dispute. The lawsuit seeks a $105 million refund of income taxes that were allegedly erroneously collected by the government. The complaint was filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00293, Altria Group, Inc. v. United States Of America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 01, 2023, 6:08 PM

Altria Group, Inc.

Hunton Andrews Kurth

United States Of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute