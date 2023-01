Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Idaho District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a roof collapse, was filed by ELC Legal Services on behalf of Altree Enterprises. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Altree Enterprises LLC v. Liberty Mutual Group Inc.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 8:25 PM