Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sunbeam Products Inc., a subsidiary of Newell Brands, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Case Barnett Law on behalf of Denise Altomare, who contends that she sustained third degree burns after using a Sunbeam heating pad for 20-25 minutes. The case is 8:22-cv-01612, Altomare v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.