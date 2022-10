New Suit - Patent

Houzz, an online home improvement platform, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Stamoulis & Weinblatt on behalf of Alto Dynamics, asserts 10 patents related to providing website and user authentication and securing communication sessions on its online sales platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01349, Alto Dynamics, LLC v. Houzz, Inc.

October 14, 2022, 4:12 AM