New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Caesar Entertainment, MGM Resorts, the Hard Rock and other hotel operators were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix prices for booking hotel rooms in Atlantic City, was filed by Susman Godfrey; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Burns Charest LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02536, Altman et al v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 09, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Eliza Wiatroski

Heather Altman

Plaintiffs

Lite Depalma Greenberg, LLC

defendants

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

MGM Resorts International

Boardwalk 1000, LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Boardwalk Regency LLC d/b/a Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Cendyn Group, LLC

Hard Rock International Inc.

Harrahs Atlantic City Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Harrahs Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Marina District Development Company, LLC d/b/a Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, LLC

Tropicana Atlantic City Corporation d/b/a Tropicana Casino And Resort Atlantic City

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations