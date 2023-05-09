New Suit - Antitrust Class Action
Caesar Entertainment, MGM Resorts, the Hard Rock and other hotel operators were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix prices for booking hotel rooms in Atlantic City, was filed by Susman Godfrey; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Burns Charest LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02536, Altman et al v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 09, 2023, 6:24 PM
Plaintiffs
- Eliza Wiatroski
- Heather Altman
- Lite Depalma Greenberg, LLC
defendants
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
- MGM Resorts International
- Boardwalk 1000, LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Boardwalk Regency LLC d/b/a Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
- Cendyn Group, LLC
- Hard Rock International Inc.
- Harrahs Atlantic City Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Harrahs Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
- Marina District Development Company, LLC d/b/a Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, LLC
- Tropicana Atlantic City Corporation d/b/a Tropicana Casino And Resort Atlantic City
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations