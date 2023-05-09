New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Caesar Entertainment, MGM Resorts, the Hard Rock and other hotel operators were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix prices for booking hotel rooms in Atlantic City, was filed by Susman Godfrey; Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; and Burns Charest LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02536, Altman et al v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 09, 2023, 6:24 PM

