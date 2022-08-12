New Suit

Medical Mutual of Ohio and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action, brought by attorney Mark P. Herron on behalf of Natalie Altizer, contends the health insurer engages in sex discrimination by denying lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or nonbinary individuals equal access to fertility treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01443, Altizer v. Medical Mutual of Ohio et al.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 4:00 PM