Who Got The Work

Douglas A. Rappaport, Jacqueline Yecies and Elizabeth C. Rosen of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld have stepped in as defense counsel to Nathaniel Redleaf in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 4 in Virgin Islands District Court by Gordon C. Rhea PC and Kaplan Rice LLP on behalf of Altisource Asset Management Corporation, accuses former Altisource board member Redleaf of sharing material nonpublic infromation with partners at his hedge fund, Luxor Capital Group LP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilma A. Lewis, is 1:23-cv-00002, Altisource Asset Management Corporation v. Redleaf.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 8:07 AM