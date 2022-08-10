Although Satisfied Overall, Beltway Midlevel Associates Stil...

News From Law.com

While the vast majority of the Beltway's med-level associate ranks are super happy with their lot in life, some are nonetheless fuming about three things: workload, firm culture… and pay. That's according to this year's Midlevel Associates Survey, where more than any other issues, comments from associates which scored their firms poorly—either "dissatisfied" or "extremely dissatisfied" with their work experience—complained about being overworked, under-appreciated and underpaid.

District of Columbia

August 10, 2022, 3:43 PM