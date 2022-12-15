New Suit - Contract

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Alternative Global Five LLC, Alternative Global Four LLC and Alternative Global Two LLC. The suit accuses real estate development firm Blackstream Development of failing to provide the plaintiffs, acting as capital investors to Balckstream, with access to the relevant books and records. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-04501, Alternative Global Two LLC et al v. Blackstream Development LLC.

Real Estate

December 15, 2022, 6:54 AM