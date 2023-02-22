Alternative Dispute Resolution Is Having a Moment, Thanks to...

News From Law.com

As Florida's population continues booming and virtual meetings make it easier for outsiders to handle litigation in the state, the courts have become clogged over the years making mediation and arbitration more attractive. Although settling cases out of court has always been alluring, Florida is experiencing an apparent rise in demand for alternative dispute services as the state's courts experience backlogs. And with Florida already being a hotspot for the practice, Zoom has added an extra layer of convenience that's making it even easier for cases to pop up in the state.

February 22, 2023, 6:34 PM