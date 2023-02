New Suit

Alter Domus sued JVIS-USA and Larry J. Winget for fraudulent transfers on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sidley Austin and Dickinson Wright, accuses Winget of amending the terms of two promissory notes in order to avoid paying a judgment for breach of a guaranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10458, Alter Domus (US) LLC v. Winget et al.

Michigan

February 22, 2023, 7:03 PM