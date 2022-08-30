New Suit - Trade Secrets

AltaThera Pharmaceuticals filed a trade secret lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sidley Austin, accuses Academic Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals and Dr. John Somberg of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to develop Dofetilide IV, an antiarrhythmic drug in competition with AltaThera's own drug Sotalol IV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04620, AltaThera Pharmaceuticals LLC v. Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 30, 2022, 6:25 PM