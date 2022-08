New Suit - Employment

Jackson Lewis filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Altarum Institute. The suit, targeting former employee Elizabeth Maloney, seeks $200,000 that Maloney was contracted to repay if she resigned from Altarum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02574, Altarum Institute v. Maloney.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 11:46 AM