Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kane Pugh Knoell Troy & Kramer on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hershey and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, concerning Skinny Pop-brand popcorn, was filed by attorney Athan M. Mergus on behalf of Haitham Altartir. The case is 2:23-cv-03703, Altartir v. The Hershey Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 11, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Haitham Altartir

defendants

The Hershey Company

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.

John Does 1-10

John Roe Corp. 1-10

defendant counsels

Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer, L.l.p.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims