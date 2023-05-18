New Suit - Employment

Private prison operator GEO Group was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the SDA Law Group on behalf of four former employees who identify as Hispanic and claim that they were wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the Human Resources department about disparate treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00892, Altamirano et al v. The Geo Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Abigail Altamirano

Christopher Ruiz

Mark Perea

Sandy Ramirez

defendants

The Geo Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination