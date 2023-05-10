New Suit - Trade Secrets

Engineering and consulting firm Altamira-US and parent company Carden LLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Gregory McCool and Peter Paulette on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor Petro IT. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01733, Altamira-US LLC et al. v. Petro IT (USA) Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 10, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Altamira-US, LLC

Carden, LLC

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Gregory McCool

Peter Paulette

Petro IT (USA), Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct