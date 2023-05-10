Engineering and consulting firm Altamira-US and parent company Carden LLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Gregory McCool and Peter Paulette on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor Petro IT. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01733, Altamira-US LLC et al. v. Petro IT (USA) Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 10, 2023, 5:14 PM