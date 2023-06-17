New Suit - Contract

SatixFy, a satellite communication modem developer, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court in relation to its SPAC merger with Endurance Acquisition Corp. The court action, brought by Day Pitney on behalf of Alta Partners, accuses the defendant of blocking Alta’s attempts to exercise its public warrants and selling shares at much higher prices before the stock declined, which allegedly caused millions of dollars of damages to Alta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05130, Alta Partners LLC v. Satixfy Communications Ltd.

Telecommunications

June 17, 2023, 9:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Alta Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Day Pitney

defendants

Satixfy Communications Ltd.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract