New Suit - Contract

Getty Images, a provider of royalty free stock photos, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's scheme to deny public warrant holders of their contractual right to purchase Getty Images stock at an agreed upon strike price. The complaint, filed on behalf of Alta Partners, accuses Getty Images' of participating in a 'meme stock' rally that benefited Getty Images legacy executives and SPAC sponsor by artificially driving up the price of the shares and yielding approximately $2.5 billion for the insiders. The suit is backed by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08916, Alta Partners, LLC v. Getty Images Holdings, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 20, 2022, 8:16 AM