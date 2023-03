Who Got The Work

TransUnion has turned to lawyers Preandra S. Landrum of Schuckit & Associates and E. Regine Francois Williams of Francois Williams Legal to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Jan. 26 in District of Columbia District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, is 1:23-cv-00234, Alston v. Resurgent Capital Services, L.P. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 5:48 AM