New Suit - Contract

Alston Construction filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Impact Construction Services on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly negligent subcontracting work, was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05586, Alston Construction Co. Inc. v. Impact Construction Services Division I LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 12, 2022, 1:33 PM