Atlanta-based Am Law 100 law firm Alston & Bird is expanding its partnership, announcing Tuesday that is has elected 23 attorneys to partnership, effective January 1, 2023. The 23 new partners is an increase from 2022 in which the firm elected 15 attorneys to partnership. This includes six new partners in Atlanta for 2023.

January 04, 2023, 2:27 PM