Alston & Bird Boosts REIT Practice With 3-Partner Dentons Te...

Alston & Bird expanded its real estate team in Dallas by adding three Dentons partners including Don Hammett, who previously served as chair of Dentons' U.S. corporate practice group and as managing partner of Dentons' Dallas office.Hammett and partner Lane Folsom joined Alston & Bird as partners in the financial services and products group and the REITs and funds team, while Raleigh Johnston joined as a partner in the federal and international tax group.

March 07, 2023, 3:10 PM