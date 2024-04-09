Already Under Scrutiny, Goals Plastic Surgery Faces New Suit...

News From Law.com

Plaintiff counsel at Chaffin Luhana filed a lawsuit against Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sergey Voskin, Dr. Peter Driscoll and others. They claim medical malpractice arising from allegations of sexual harassment in a case with ties to Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. The plaintiff, referred to as P.C. in the complaint, alleged that during a scheduled liposuction and Brazilian butt lift at the Goals medical facility in 2022, Driscoll "committed medical malpractice and willfully and maliciously sexually harassed, sought, and solicited sexual contact with Plaintiff, and engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with plaintiff."

Connecticut

April 09, 2024, 2:29 PM

