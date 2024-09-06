Already Battling Indictment, Norcross Brothers Now Face Civi...

News From Law.com

A real estate developer has filed a suit accusing New Jersey power broker George Norcross and his attorney-brother, Parker McCay shareholder Phillip Norcross, of using their political connections to extort him and his business interests. The accusations in the suit by Carl Dranoff and two of his companies in Camden County Superior Court mirror the charges in a racketeering indictment brought by the state against the Norcross brothers and four others in June.

Government

September 06, 2024, 3:00 PM