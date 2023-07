Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McAfee & Taft on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Chadwick & Taylor on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. The case is 5:23-cv-00596, Alrais v. Walmart Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Ahmed Alrais

Plaintiffs

Chadwick & Taylor

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East Inc

Wal-Mart Stores East LP

Walmart Inc

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA