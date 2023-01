New Suit

McCarter & English filed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court seeking nearly $10 million from Sompo America Insurance. The suit was brought on behalf of Alpine Country Club, which makes commercial property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00043, Alpine Country Club v. Sompo America Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 2:26 PM