Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against snowmobile manufacturer and developer BRP US Inc. to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by O'Connell & Aronowitz on behalf of Alpin Haus Ski Shop Inc., seeks to evoke its rights under the Franchised Motor Vehicle Dealer Act and determine whether BRP's proposed termination of a dealer agreement was issued with good faith. The case is 1:23-cv-00204, Alpin Haus Ski Shop, Inc. v. Brp US Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 5:07 AM