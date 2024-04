News From Law.com

Alphabet Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker received $27.3 million in compensation in 2023—more than any other legal chief whose compensation has been disclosed during this spring's proxy season. With the season now winding down, odds are growing that Walker will end up atop the highest-paid legal chief list that Corporate Counsel and ALM Intelligence will publish this summer.

Technology

April 29, 2024, 7:34 PM

nature of claim: /