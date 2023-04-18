Alphabet Legal Exec Jumps to Biotech Startup Thats Raised $5...

News From Law.com

Tessera Therapeutics, a Boston-area startup attempting to revolutionize the technology used to edit DNA and RNA, has hired Cynthia Patton, a 20-year veteran of law in the biotech space, as general counsel and secretary. The company, founded just five years ago, already has attracted more than $532 million in funding. Patton most recently was general counsel and secretary at Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet that's using data science and AI to enable more precise health care interventions.

Health Care

April 18, 2023, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /