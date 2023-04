News From Law.com

Total compensation for Alphabet's chief legal officer, Kent Walker, rocketed to $24.5 million in 2022, up 66% from the prior year. The compensation, reported in a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Compensation late Friday, left his pay just shy of that of Apple general counsel Kate Adams, who earned $27.1 million in 2022.

April 24, 2023, 6:40 AM

