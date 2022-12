New Suit - Contract

Clothing manufacturer Alpha Beta Apparel filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against outdoor apparel company GoLite Brands, Hadley Development and Benjamin Verner on Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices, was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Barakat + Bossa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01278, Alpha Beta Apparel Inc. v. GoLite Brands LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2022, 12:50 PM