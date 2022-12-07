Who Got The Work

Dickinson Wright have entered appearances for Force Mos Technology Co. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, seeking a declaration of non-infringement and invalidity, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-05448, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited et al v. Force Mos Technology Co., Ltd.

Technology

