Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. The suit takes aim at Force MOS Technology Co. in connection with a patent dispute related to semiconductor design. Alpha and Omega seeks a determination that it does not a infringe U.S. Pat. No. 7,629,634 and that the patent is invalid. The case is 5:22-cv-05448, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited et al v. Force Mos Technology Co., Ltd.

September 23, 2022, 8:53 PM